BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,596 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,427 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,292 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Shares of AAL opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

