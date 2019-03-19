BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ryanair by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,487,000 after acquiring an additional 293,233 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

RYAAY opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

