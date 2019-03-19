Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stake Lowered by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.7% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $4,552,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $19,544,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $293.84 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $299.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

