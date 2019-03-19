Broadcom Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.65 (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.65 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 87.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $22.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

AVGO opened at $293.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $299.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

