Brokerages Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.39).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,616. The firm has a market cap of $235.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.60. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 19,242.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $350,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

