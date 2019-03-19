Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Vertical Group upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.63. 420,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

