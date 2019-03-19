Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $272,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,154 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,852. The company has a market capitalization of $748.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.68. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

