Brokerages Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.41). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 40.81% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $294.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 121,668 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 341,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.