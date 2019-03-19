Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $240.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.02 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $314.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.03 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $257.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.30 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,943.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

