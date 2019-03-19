Brokerages Set BB&T Co. (BBT) PT at $53.35

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBT. Stephens downgraded BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. FIG Partners raised BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BBT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. BB&T has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $302,329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,502 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BB&T by 4,179.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,647,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,345 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after acquiring an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

