Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) PT at $42.25

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $51.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,393,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 379,821 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 301,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,756,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

