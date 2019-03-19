Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (CMI) PT at $160.49

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,129 shares of company stock worth $769,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

