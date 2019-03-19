Brokerages Set EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Target Price at $122.45

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $640,668. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 62,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

