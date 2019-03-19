Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (FDX) Price Target at $235.22

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.95.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 24th.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $66,774,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $182.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

