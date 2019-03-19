Brokerages Set Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRAC shares. GMP Securities raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keane Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:FRAC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $457,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,788.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 38,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $404,293.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,199 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Keane Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keane Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Keane Group by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Keane Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

