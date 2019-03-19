Brokerages Set Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Price Target at $3.83

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.32. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 157,816 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 250,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,207 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

