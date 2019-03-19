Brokerages Set TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) PT at $31.79

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In other TechnipFMC news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 135,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.