Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $394,000 Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,812,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 264.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,193 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. Southern’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-has-394000-stake-in-southern-co-so.html.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.