Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,695,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,954,000 after purchasing an additional 714,473 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,681,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-raises-holdings-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.