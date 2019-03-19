Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DATA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tableau Software by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Tableau Software by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DATA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. First Analysis raised Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

DATA opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $77.32 and a 12-month high of $134.97.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 200,000 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $24,336,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,766,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

