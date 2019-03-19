Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.54 million. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,495,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

