Cabot Corp (CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $906.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $906.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $888.19 million and the highest is $927.00 million. Cabot posted sales of $818.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,112,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,584 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 399,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 82,651 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

