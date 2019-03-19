Cabot Corp (CBT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Cabot were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cabot by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.50 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cabot Corp (CBT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/cabot-corp-cbt-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.