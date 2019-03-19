California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in HNI Corp (HNI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HNI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HNI Corp has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. HNI had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $598.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $210,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

