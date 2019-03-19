California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,312 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Matador Resources by 1,453.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 634,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 593,768 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE MTDR opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-18312-shares-of-matador-resources-co-mtdr.html.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.