California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($2.45). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $317.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $216,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,254,119. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $94.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.95.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

