California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Leidos worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 46.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 46.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

