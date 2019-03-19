Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $6.58 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $264.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.28.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. Research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 195,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,934 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 88,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 84.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 103,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,291,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,934 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

