Cambrex Co. (CBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of CBM stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Cambrex had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cambrex will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambrex by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth $144,000.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

