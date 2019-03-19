Cameron Mcaskile Fowler Sells 6,900 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.98, for a total transaction of C$717,482.70.

TSE:BMO traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$103.58. 511,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$86.25 and a 12 month high of C$109.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Cormark lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.36.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

