Canadian National Railway (CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Macquarie cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 672,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,261,000 after purchasing an additional 210,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

