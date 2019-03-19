Canadian National Railway (CNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.65

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$118.65 and last traded at C$116.06, with a volume of 1056610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28999980343751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

In related news, Director Gordon D. Giffin bought 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.15 per share, with a total value of C$197,823.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at C$5,547,747.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.81, for a total transaction of C$539,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at C$1,482,329.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,417 shares of company stock worth $3,966,696.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

