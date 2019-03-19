Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 53,491 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,746,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,093,000 after purchasing an additional 284,024 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 294,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,016.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

