Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $342,085,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,627,000 after buying an additional 594,680 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,274,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,928,000 after buying an additional 459,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,901,000 after buying an additional 397,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,469,000 after buying an additional 336,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $186.79. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

