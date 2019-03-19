Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in TAL Education Group (TAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of TAL Education Group worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,394,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,963,000 after buying an additional 9,662,071 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,452,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,102,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after buying an additional 2,095,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAL opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.13. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $585.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie set a $32.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

