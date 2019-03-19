Cango (CANG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $7.43 on Friday. Cango has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cango in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after buying an additional 1,089,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the third quarter valued at $302,687,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

