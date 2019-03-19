Cannae Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (CNNE)

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cannae in a report released on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.60 on Monday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 255,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cannae by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,224,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,449,000 after buying an additional 271,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.