Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD) Director Vernon Frolick Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,274 shares in the company, valued at C$38,274.

CVE CD opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.78. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$1.25.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

