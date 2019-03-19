Capital Advantage Inc. Lowers Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $183.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

