Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

CCBG traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727. The company has a market capitalization of $390.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.30 per share, with a total value of $60,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $117,650.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,832 shares of company stock worth $142,103. 24.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 164,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

