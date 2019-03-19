Capital & Regional (CAL) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Capital & Regional to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Capital & Regional from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CAL traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 26.40 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 242,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The firm has a market cap of $191.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.74).

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities.

