Capital & Regional (CAL) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capital & Regional to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:CAL traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 26.38 ($0.34). 205,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The firm has a market cap of $191.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.47. Capital & Regional has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

