Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (CPB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

