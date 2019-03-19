Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,128 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 389.0% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 126,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 100,425 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 110,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

