Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 428 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,062,000 after buying an additional 420,265 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

