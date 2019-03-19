Carbonado Capital Sells 208,428 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Carbonado Capital decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208,428 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 14.4% of Carbonado Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carbonado Capital’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 724,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 257,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $7,315,494.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,980,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $28,000,343 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.11 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carbonado Capital Sells 208,428 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/carbonado-capital-sells-208428-shares-of-restaurant-brands-international-inc-qsr.html.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.