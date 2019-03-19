Carbonite Inc (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali Sells 4,000 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohamad Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $97,840.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Mohamad Ali sold 21,511 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $531,321.70.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Mohamad Ali sold 10,353 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $285,328.68.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Mohamad Ali sold 3,999 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $102,174.45.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Carbonite Inc has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Carbonite had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carbonite from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,759,000 after buying an additional 417,253 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 51,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 451,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 450,680 shares during the last quarter.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

