Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44.87 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Bittrex and Cryptohub. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $44.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00027835 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00062046 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00036938 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.03696303 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010042 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptohub, Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Exmo, Upbit, ABCC, Cryptomate, Bittrex, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Indodax, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinbe, Bithumb and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

