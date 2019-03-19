Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $8,205,478.07 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 145,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,478.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,143,256.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 866,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.34. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

