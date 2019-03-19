Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shares Up 13%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.48. 3,950,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 1,046,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $364.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,737,693 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,432.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 151,738 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shares Up 13%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/catalyst-pharmaceuticals-cprx-shares-up-13.html.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.